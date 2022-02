ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is on the scene of a “major” crash near Loop 338 and Interstate 20.

According to a release, the crash is between an 18-wheel truck and a Sport Utility Vehicle. One person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries. There is no word yet on what caused the crash.

OPD says eastbound traffic is being diverted at John Ben Sheppard Parkway, drivers are asked to avoid the area as police work to clear the scene.