MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The eastbound right lane will be closed Thursday night from Midkiff Road to Loop 250, according to a release from TxDOT.

From 8pm, Thursday, June 8th, until 5am, Wednesday, June 9th, the right lane of eastbound traffic will be closed to I-20 traffic. Drivers should watch for slow moving vehicles in the work zone.