MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation will be closing a portion of the right eastbound lane of Interstate 20 Tuesday morning as crews make repairs to the pavement.

According to a post by TxDOT, the lane will be closed between Midkiff and Cotton Flat Road from 9am to noon on Tuesday, December 19th.

Drivers are being asked to expect delays or use an alternate route if possible. Drivers are also being asked to obey warning signs and watch for slow moving traffic in the work zone.