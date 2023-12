MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation has announced that the right main lane of eastbound Interstate 20 will be closed through Saturday, December 30th.

Crews will be working to complete pavement repairs near the Cotton Flat bridge site.

Drivers are being asked to watch for slow-moving traffic and construction vehicles in this area. Drivers should also expect delays and use an alternate route if possible.