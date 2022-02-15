ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) — A number of earthquakes have continued to effect the Permian Basin lately and yet another one has been recorded, this time a 3.2 magnitude quake in the Gardendale area. Locals said experiencing something like this can be frightening but luckily the one they felt was fairly short and quick.

Daniel Luevano explains that even though the earthquake was short lived, there’s no doubt that anyone in the area could hear and feel it. ” I could hear rumbling a few seconds before. It sounded like a semi-truck or heavy equipment was rolling by and then the next thing you know I felt the shaking and then just like that it went away.”

In the past 365 days, a total of 256 earthquakes have been reported in the Permian Basin area and as the days go on, this number will continue to rise. Luckily little to no damage was reported following the Gardendale earthquake.