PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Happy Earth Day! Research shows that nearly 1 billion people around the globe celebrate the big day. In the Basin, several organizations are teaming up to keep the community clean in a fun and educational way.

West Texas Food Bank is hosting its Earth Day Celebration on Saturday, April 23rd, from 10 am to 1 pm at the Midland location. The event is free and open to the public. If you plan on attending, Keep Midland Beautiful is giving away 100 trees that you can go home and plant in honor of Earth Day. There will also be tomato plants to give away, so plan on getting there early if you want to get your hands on items that will be given away throughout the morning.

In Odessa, the Black Chamber of Commerce of the Permian Basin teamed up with Keep Odessa Beautiful, the Boys & Girls Club for a community clean-up. The event is being held this Saturday, April 23rd at Woodson Park from 9 am to 12 pm. The organizers say that there will be free lunch provided, a free t-shirt, and door prizes given away at the cleanup event.