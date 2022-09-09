Odessa, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Earning the burn is taken to a whole new level at HOTWORX, a workout studio that uses virtual instructors to lead workout classes. Created for members to experience the benefits of infrared heat, each class is hosted in the patented sauna with max heat topping out at 130 degrees.

Founded on the principle of “3D Training,” HOTWORX combines the following to create an experience and workout unlike any other fitness program available!

HEAT – Raises your core body temperature and speeds up metabolism. INFRARED ENERGY – Activates and strengthens the regenerative process in the human body. EXERCISE – Increases your heart rate and maximizes calorie burn.

Consistency also plays a major role in each class. Ashley Morgan, General Manager at the Odessa location says, “It’s a vital component to provide for performance measurability and to accelerate progression of strength and skill.” This type of workout allows the muscles to respond to signals and build strength with each session.

Results and benefits of a HOTWORX workout include:

Muscle Recovery

Increased Calorie Burn

Detoxification

Lower Blood Pressure

Improved Circulation

Stress Reduction

Aside from virtual classes, each HOTWORX location also offers a gym called the “FX ZONE.” It includes free weights for a more personalized and self-instructed workout. This addition, along with the virtual classes are all available 24/7.

