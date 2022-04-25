PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Early voting officially starts today ahead of the May 7th election. Voters in the Basin will be able to cast their ballots today at participating voting centers.

Before heading to the polls, there’s a lot of things you need to know and we’ve got you covered.

If you’re not a registered voter you have until the end of today to register to vote in the 2022 Joint Primary Runoff Election, which is held on Tuesday, May 24th. People can register to vote in person, online, or by application, as long as your application is postmarked for April 25th. You can check your voter registration status here.

Voters have until May 3rd to vote early. The Constitutional Amendment Election is on May 7th.

There are some laws in place to keep in mind when heading to the polls this year.

-Pregnant women expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day may now vote by mail.

-Voters may now hand-deliver their ballot application to the county clerk’s office (not later than the 11th day before Election Day).

-Voters will have to provide either their Texas identification card, driver’s license, and election identification certificate number OR the last four digits of their Social Security number on both their ballot application and carrier envelope. Your application and/or the ballot will be rejected if the information is not provided or does not match the information on file

Voters who decide to cast their ballots early can do so in their respective areas. Midland County polls will be open during early voting from 8 am to 5 pm. Ector County polls will be open this Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm and May 2nd through the 3rd from 7 am to 7 pm.