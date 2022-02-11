MIDLAND, Texas — The General Primary Elections are almost here and early voting is right around the corner. The Midland County Elections Office is here to make sure you know what to expect when early voting opens.

Monday, February 14th, might be the day for love but it’s also the day for voting, and Carolyn Graves, the Midland County Elections Office Administrator said this time of year is always exciting.

“We’re always excited to have an opportunity to use our voice,” said Graves.

She also said that Midland County, in general, is pretty eager to participate in early voting.

“It’s about 50/50 for early voting to election day, and we encourage early voting, if you don’t want to stand in a long line on election day, then vote early,” added Graves.

If you are participating in the early voting, Graves said there are several things to keep in mind before you head to the polls next week.

“One of the things I really recommend is to go on to our website and to print off one of the generic ballots, do your research, mark that, so you have it ready, because you are not allowed to bring your phone, in to use as your cheat sheet. Make sure you have your photo ID ready and just be patient, were gonna get you through as quick as we can,” recommended Graves.

Some people in the community are excited to get out and vote, and plan to use their voice to make a difference in their community.

Kristopher Garcia, a Midland resident, said he feels his vote makes a big difference in the long run.

“I feel like it was a impact even though you don’t see necessarily within your name and your results but you feel like you make a difference,” mentioned Garcia.

Garcia also said even if you aren’t participating in early voting this year, to just get out and use your voice.

“Just get out there and be spoken, because you know, if you don’t speak, you’re never heard of. I think it’s good that we get out there and push our rights out,” emphasized Garcia.

Early voting begins Monday and will continue through Sunday, so if you can’t get to the polls throughout the week, they will be open on the weekend.

For more information on locations and times to vote, check out the following documents from the Midland County Elections Office.