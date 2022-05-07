BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Early voting data in Big Spring shows newcomer Robert H Moore has a large lead over incumbent first-term Mayor Shannon Thomason. Final results have not yet been released, but early results show Moore with 1,115 votes over Thomason, who earned 254 votes during the early voting window.

During Moore’s campaign, he spent time going door to door to meet with voters and encouraged everyone to register and get out and vote. He also hosted a round table for business owners saying the discussion was important because business owners have a vested interest in the community.

“They are our economic engines and they do well if Big Spring does well. It was great to be a part of this dialogue to float ideas on how we can all work better together,” Moore wrote in a Facebook post.

Moor has promised voters he will work to clean up the city, repair roads, balance the budget, and bring new businesses to the area if he is elected.