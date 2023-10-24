MIDLAND/ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Early voting continued on Tuesday, but not without some struggle, as the Midland County Annex announced that early voting was to be closed due to a power outage. Luckily, the power was restored a short time later and voting was able to continue. Voters will be able to cast votes tomorrow, until 5pm.

Voters can also head to the Centennial Library, Midland College, Fairmont Park Church of Christ, or Manor Park to vote early.

If voting in Midland, there will be a big school bond on the ballot, with Midland ISD asking voters to say yes or no to one proposition, valued at $1.4 billion. This would include money for new campuses, security upgrades, and improvements district wide. You can learn more about what’s on the MISD bond here.

Voters in Ector County will also see a school bond on the ballot, divided into three propositions. Proposition A would create a new middle school and provide district wide repairs. Proposition B would put money aside for updates to Ratliff Stadium. While Proposition C would bring a new indoor practice facility to Odessa High School, as well as upgrade the one at Permian. You can learn more about the ECISD bond here.

You can cast your vote early in Ector County every day this week until 5pm, at the County Annex, the Kellus Turner Community Building, or on the UTPB campus.

Along with both of these bonds, there are also 14 State Constitutional Amendments. You can learn more about all 14 of those amendments here.