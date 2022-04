ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has identified the driver killed in an early morning crash. 18-year-old Adam Hubanks was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to OPD, the single vehicle crash happened about 3:18 a.m. near NE Loop 338 and N Grandview Avenue. Investigators said Hubanks was driving a 2011 Dodge Nitro eastbound on the loop at a high rate of speed when his vehicle hit a pole at the intersection.