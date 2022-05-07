ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Voters have rejected both of Ector County ISD’s bond proposals, according to unofficial final results. Both Preposition A and Proposition B failed to garner support from voters. Here is a look at those propositions as well as the election data for each measure:

Proposition A: $215,255,000

Proposition A would set aside more than $130 million for maintenance and repair projects for existing buildings in the district. Those projects would tackle needed electrical, mechanical, and plumbing repairs at campuses and auxiliary buildings.

For: 2,195

Against: 3,298

Proposition B: $183,000,000

Proposition B would set aside funds to build a third high school. The estimated 400,000 square foot building would hold 2,500 to 2,800 students to help alleviate overcrowding at both Odessa and Permian High Schools. Funds from this proposition would also go toward furnishings and other needed equipment in the new school.

For: 2,023

Against: 3,459