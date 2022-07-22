MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Grammy Award-winning Dwight Yoakam will perform at Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in celebration of their 10 year concert season!

The event starts at 8pm (doors open at 7pm). Tickets are $49 – $139 and can be purchased on line at etix.com.

Dwight Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, and he is a 21-time nominated, multiple GRAMMY Award winner. He has 12 gold albums and 9 platinum or multi-platinum albums, with five of those albums topping Billboard’s Country Albums chart and another 14 landing in the Top 10. Nearly 40 of Yoakam’s singles have charted on Billboard, with 14 peaking in the Top 10. Yoakam is a recipient of the Artist of the Year award from the Americana Music Association, the most prestigious award offered by the organization, he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in the Songwriter/Artist category at the 49th anniversary Gala in 2019 in Nashville, TN.