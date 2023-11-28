ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Investigators with the Odessa Police Department arrested a man last week after they said he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel and caused a crash that left a woman injured. Fernando Ramirez Aceves has been charged with Tampering with Evidence and Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle.

According to an OPD report, around 10:48 p.m. on November 22, officers were called to the intersection of E University Boulevard and N Andrews Highway to investigate a crash after a Murphy’s gas station employee called 911 and reported the incident. That employee also told dispatch that they’d seen a man removing beer bottles from one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

At the scene, officers found a Ford Focus with heavy damage in the intersection, as well as a Chevrolet Silverado stuck on top of a curb at the gas station. The driver of the Ford was taken by paramedics to a local hospital for injuries she’d sustained in the crash. OPD said the victim sustained a head injury and was not able to recall the details of the collision.

During the investigation, officers identified the driver of the Silverado as Aceves; investigators said Aceves smelled strongly of alcohol and admitted to having three beers before getting behind the wheel. OPD said Aceves agreed to perform a series of field sobriety tests, which allegedly revealed other signs of intoxication.

Witnesses at the scene also told investigators that they’d seen Aceves disposing of beer bottles following the crash; those bottles were later found discarded in a gas station trash can. Aceves was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined $22,000 bond.

The condition of the crash victim has not been released.