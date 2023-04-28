Light pole falls over on car in Odessa due to high winds on March 2, 2023.

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Dust storms are common in the Permian Basin, but as people move here, not everyone is aware of the dangers or what to do if caught in the middle of one.

Dust storms happen when high winds kick up surface dirt and dust into the air. They not only cause a substantial amount of damage due to the high winds, but they also cause visibility to drop suddenly, making driving extremely dangerous.

If you can avoid driving during a dust storm or high winds, please do so.

If you find yourself driving during a dust storm, the National Weather Service says to

Expect a sudden drop in visibility

Pull to the side of the road and put your vehicle in park, if possible

Don’t stop on main part of roadway

Turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake

Leaving lights on may cause other drivers to use your lights as a guide, possibly causing a collision

More information can be found at the NWS website.