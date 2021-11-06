Dumpsters are overflowing at a local apartment complex

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) -Trash is piling up at one Midland apartment complex. People who live at the complex say that the trash hasn’t been picked up in more than 3 weeks.

Eliza Dorateo tenant at Constellation Ranch apartment complex has called the leasing office several times about the trash piling up each week.

“We’ve been calling the managers and stuff and they just keep saying we’ll come next week,” says Dorateo.

Some people say that they have had to go as far as taking their own trash to dumpsters around Midland

“They don’t come to pick it up, I haven’t seen anybody in over a month and it looked like that for about that long,” says Zachary Carlton, a tenant of Constellation Ranch apartment complex.

We have reached out to management as well as Republic Waste and we have yet to hear back.