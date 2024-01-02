ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on New Year’s Day after a series of dumpster fires that caused damage to a building. Marlon Stewart has been charged with Arson.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on January 1, officers were called to investigate a dumpster fire at 414 N Lee after the fire charred the back of a building and burned an AT&T box located beside the dumpster. After the fire was contained, the owners of a building on Grant Street turned over surveillance video that showed the suspected arsonist approach the dumpster and then walk away as the fire grew.

Investigators identified the suspect as Stewart and said the recognized him because they’d spoken with him about an hour before after two other dumpster fires broke out near 5th Street and Sam Houston. Stewart was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon; his bond has not yet been set.