MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he found a lost wallet and used the credit cards inside. Ernesto Gomez III, 33, has been charged with Fraudulent Use of A Credit/Debit Card. He was also arrested on a host of other warrants out of Dimmit County.

According to an affidavit, on September 12, officers with the Midland Police Department were patrolling near Wall Street and Texas Avenue when they conducted a “check person” and found Gomez walking through the area. They soon discovered Gomez had multiple warrants out of another county- two counts of Burglary, one count of Theft, one for Criminal Trespassing, and one for Assault by Strangulation.

Gomez was handcuffed and detained for further questioning and Gomez admitted to having marijuana in the backpack he was carrying. Investigators searched the backpack and found more than drugs- they also found a brown wallet full of debit and credit cards belonging to another man.

When questioned, Gomez said he was “dumpster diving” when he found the lost wallet. He said he never used any of the cards inside, but investigators later learned he used them to make purchases at a local restaurant as well as at Walmart. The victim said he lost his wallet on September 10 at a bar on Wall Street and had not given Gomez permission to use his lost cards.

Gomez was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Friday afternoon on a combined $54,500 bond.