ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman are behind bars after police said they assaulted each other in a vehicle earlier this week. 40-year-old Rudolfo Urias Jr. has been charged with assaulting a pregnant woman. 34-year-old Surryna Roxy Nabarrette has been charged with assault, assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest, and public intoxication.

An affidavit described the series of events that led to the arrest of the pair. On July 7, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the area of N Faudree Road and Dorado Drive after someone called 911 and said a woman in a silver truck was asking for help.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw the driver of the truck attempting to drive away. Officers then stopped the driver, identified as Urias, and his passenger, identified as Nabarrette and noticed that both were sporting injuries.

According to the affidavit Urias had red, raised scratch marks all over his upper back, neck, and head as well as several bleeding cuts. Nabarrette, who confirmed to police she was two months pregnant, was found with a bloody scratch mark on her face, and redness across her chest, as well as disheveled hair.





Urias told officers he and Nabarrette began arguing about going to the pool when a physical disturbance broke out. He said Nabarrette threw an alcoholic beverage at him and then began hitting him and that he hit back in self-defense.

Nabarrette told officers that Urias became jealous during the argument and hit her and pulled her hair. While speaking with Nabarrette, officers noticed she smelled strongly of alcohol and had “very” slurred speech.

Because of discrepancies between the two stories, and because both Urias and Nabarrette admitted to assaulting each other, both were placed under arrest.

Nabarrette was placed in double locked handcuffs, however, during the ride to the detention center, she reportedly slipped out of the cuffs and held her hands up to the transporting officer and said “Yeah, I’m showing you, I took them off”. The officer stopped the patrol car and tried to handcuff Nabarrette again and that is when she reportedly hit the officer and then tried to bite his arm.

Following the commotion over the handcuffs, both Urias and Nabarrette were booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where they remained as of Friday afternoon. Bond information was not immediately available.