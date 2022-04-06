MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department arrested a woman earlier this month after they said she was drunk behind the wheel. Felicya Gomez, 32, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Under the Age of 15.

According to an arrest affidavit, around 7:45 a.m. on April 1, officers were dispatched to the area of Kansas and Bird to investigate a disturbance over a crash. At the scene, officers found two vehicles involved in the crash. One driver, identified as Gomez, was found to be at fault; police said she ran a stop sign at the intersection.

The officer stated in the affidavit that Gomez smelled of alcohol and had slow speech, bloodshot eyes, and couldn’t walk because she kept losing her balance. The officer conducted a sobriety test, which Gomez had trouble completing.

Gomez was taken to the hospital for medical clearance and then booked into the Midland County Jail, she was later released on a $25,000 bond.

Gomez’s passenger, a 15-year-old child, and the occupants of the other vehicle were uninjured in the crash.