ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after crashing his truck into a power line. Carlos Mendoza, 31, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated with Prior Conviction as well as Reckless Driving.

According to an arrest affidavit, on April 12, an officer with the Odessa Police Department responded to Mesa Storage in the 2000 block of E 6th Street after someone called 911 to report an erratic driver. The officer stated that just before arriving at the storage building, he saw a large electrical flash coming from the area.

At the scene, the officer found a Dodge Ram, driven by Mendoza, had crashed into a power line and fence. The officer said the truck was still running and he heard the tires squeal as Mendoza tried to free his truck from the power lines.

The officer said he saw black tire marks in the east alley of Mesa Storage. The tire marks continued from the alley, into the roadway, and up to the truck where it crashed. The officer said there was a strong smell of “burned rubber” in the area.

According to the affidavit, Mendoza was intoxicated at the time of the crash. Additionally, the officer discovered Mendoza had previously been convicted of drunk driving in 2017.

Mendoza was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on an unknown bond.