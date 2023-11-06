MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, along with MCSO DEA Task Force Investigators, and US DEA Agents recently executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of North Terrell Street.

According to a release by MCSO, on November 6th, 600 grams of marijuana, four grams of psilocybin mushrooms, two handguns, and about $2,000 in cash were seized.

Terrence Stanton, 31, and Jahlahni Edwards, 27, were both arrested for Possession of Marijuana over four ounces in a drug free zone, a third degree felony, and Possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 over four grams, a second-degree felony.

Booking photos were not immediately available.