MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Cities across Texas, including Midland, are facing challenges with increasing water main breaks, mainly because of extreme drought conditions.

During a drought the soil contracts, often enough to cause large cracks that are visible on the surface and can extend several inches or even feet into the ground. This contraction also puts pressure on underground pipes causing them to crack or break. This is keeping Midland leaders and public works crews busy, with an average of three breaks a day that cause water outages for residents lasting between three and seven hours, or longer.

On August 23, Carl Craigo, City of Midland Utilities Director, represented Midland in a critical discussion with representatives from 14 other Texas cities, aiming to address this widespread issue collectively. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the City of Midland has already put preventive measures into place.

A contract for satellite leak detection has been approved by the City Council, enabling the early identification of minor underground water main leaks before they escalate. In addition, a significant $2 million annual investment over the next five years has been approved for the replacement of aging four-inch cast/ductile iron water mains.

“While these challenges are formidable, the collaborative discussions and the steps Midland is undertaking signify our commitment to resilience and ensuring reliable water service for our community,” Craigo said.

Residents are encouraged to report any suspicions of water main breaks promptly by calling 432-685-7261 during business hours or 432-685-7108 after hours.