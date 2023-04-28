ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested this week on a warrant after investigators said he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel and caused a crash that injured several people last November. Michael Cox, 39, has been charged with one count of Intoxicated Assault with a Vehicle.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on November 13, 2022, officers responded to the scene of a crash near the intersection of West County Road and Sunset. Three vehicles, a black Ford F-250, a white GMC Sierra vacuum truck, and a Ford Mustang were all damaged in the crash. The driver of the F-250, later identified as Cox, was found on the ground outside his vehicle; investigators said he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected when the truck rolled several times.

Investigators said the GMC and Mustang were traveling in the same lane when Cox approached from behind at a high speed- vehicle data said Cox was traveling 100 miles per hour just before the crash and was driving 97.5 miles per hour at the point of impact. Investigators found beer inside Cox’s truck.

Both Cox and the driver of the GMC were taken to Medical Center Hospital with serious injuries. The report stated that the driver of the GMC severely injured his hand and fractured a vertebra and three ribs in the crash. Cox’s injuries were described as “life threatening”.

Because of the beer found in Cox’s vehicle, a blood test was ordered and allegedly showed a blood alcohol level of 0.25, the legal limit in Texas is .08. A warrant was issued for Cox’s arrest in December; he was taken into custody on April 26 and released from custody the same day on a $30,000 bond.