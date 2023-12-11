ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person was rushed to Medical Center Hospital on Monday, after being extricated from a rolled over dump truck.

According to a post by the City of Odessa, as about 3:22pm on Monday, December 11th, Odessa Fire Rescue responded to E. Loop 338 and Highway 80, referencing a traffic accident.

After arriving, crews found a dump truck full of rock had rolled over. The driver was headed north on Loop 338 before taking the exit to Hwy 80 too quickly.

The driver of the truck was the only person in the vehicle. He was reportedly in and out of consciousness while being extricated by OFR. Once he was removed, he was rushed to the Medical Center Hospital’s Emergency Room.

The City of Odessa is reminding residents to adhere to posted speed limits, as they are set to ensure safe driving conditions.