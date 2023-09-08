TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Driver License offices will be reopening statewide for regular business hours on Monday, September 11th, following the closure caused by the system upgrade.

During Labor Day weekend, the Driver License Division began to upgrade the DL system as part of their State-to-State implementation plan. All offices were closed on Friday, September 1st and scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, September 5th. Despite prior testing, however, a capacity issue caused by the upgrade overloaded the system and services became unavailable.

According to a release from DPS, personnel have worked around the clock to identify various issues with the software and the amount of traffic brought on by the upgrade. DPS personnel, with experts outside the department, addressed these issues in order to stabilize the system and slowly increase the DL transactions each day. DL employees remained at offices statewide to accommodate walk-in customers, when possible, throughout the week. Select Mega Centers in North Texas were able to reopen on Friday morning.

DPS says their customer service team is contacting impacted Texans via preferred email or phone to give them priority rebooking as quickly as possible.

Anyone who had an appointment that was cancelled from September 5th to September 8th and has not been rebooked is being asked to email customerservicedl@dps.texas.gov and include your name and preferred DL office for assistance.