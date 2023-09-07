TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has again cancelled all driver license appointments for Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, because of the ongoing upgrade of the driver license system. The upgrade is impacting all driver license services including renewing or replacing a driver license or identification card, obtaining a driver record and verifying eligibility. This is impacting offices across the state, as well as online services.

Customers have been notified of the cancellation through the email or phone number used when creating their appointment.

Department personnel continue working to fix an issue which is related to the driver license system upgrade which began over the Labor Day weekend.