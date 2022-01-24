ANDREWS, Texas (Nexstar) – Texas DPS reports that on January 2st at around 4:16 pm, one vehicle crashed on SH 115, 14 miles northeast of Andrews.

According to police, 33-year-old Aaron Matthew Grado of Odessa was traveling west on SH 115, when a piece of debris off of the road was thrown up by a passing vehicle and the debris went through the windshield of Grado’s vehicle.

The debris struck Grado, and his vehicle veered off the road and through a fence before resting at a culvert.

Grado was transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock and was pronounced dead.