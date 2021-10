ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – According to Texas DPS, on October 23rd at around 10 pm a vehicle was traveling west on FM 2020 when it left the roadway.

The driver, 21-year-old Melvin Sugoy, was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident. DPS stated that the 2006 KIA hit a road sign and went through the Skateland building.

Sugoy was pronounced dead at the scene.