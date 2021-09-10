Driver in deadly crash faces charges

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The driver in a deadly crash over Labor Day weekend now faces charges.

Leonel Torres, 22, of Odessa, has been arrested and charged with two counts of Intoxicated Manslaughter.

Around 2:47 a.m. on September 5, Odessa Police responded to a single car crash in the 4000 block of E 52nd Street. Investigators say Torres was driving a black 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe west on 52nd at a high rate of speed when he left the roadway and crashed into a fence and a tree.

Torres and a rear passenger, 19-year-old Alexis Luna, were ejected and taken to Medical Center Hospital with serious injuries. Luna later died. The front passenger, 19-year-old Bryan Contreras, died at the scene.