ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Fire Rescue and the Goldsmith Volunteer Fire Department responded to a rollover crash near Highway 302 and FM 181 at around 4am, Sunday morning.

The City of Odessa says two vehicles were involved, with the vehicle in the picture rolling several times. The second vehicle was about 100 yards off the road.

The driver of the second vehicle fled the scene.