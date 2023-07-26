ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel and crashed into another vehicle. Efren Mendoza, 36, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Evading Arrest, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Duty on Striking an Unattended Vehicle.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on July 22, officers on patrol spotted a black Dodge Ram traveling in the area of 17th Street and N Dixie Boulevard. Officers said they heard a loud noise and noticed the Dodge was missing its right front tire, which prompted them to activate their emergency lights.

Investigators said the driver, later identified as Mendoza, initially refused to pull over. Mendoza eventually stopped in the 1500 block of Doran; when officers approached the vehicle, they said they noticed the strong odor of alcohol. Investigators said Mendoza admitted to having “a few beers” before getting behind the wheel but would not agree to a breathalyzer test.

While speaking with Mendoza, officers received a call from dispatch operators reporting that a man called 911 and said the driver of a black Dodge truck had hit his vehicle and left the scene.

Mendoza was taken into custody on suspicion of drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash and that’s when officers discovered nearly three grams of cocaine inside the vehicle. Mendoza was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined $31,000 bond.