ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested early Monday morning after investigators said he was drunk behind the wheel and caused a crash. Mark Anthony Gutierrez, 34, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Accident Involving Damage.

According to an affidavit, on January 23, officers with the Odessa Police Department came upon a crash in the 3100 block of Eisenhower Road. Witnesses said the driver of a Chrysler 300, identified as Gutierrez, struck three vehicles and tried to leave the scene.

Investigators said Gutierrez smelled strongly of alcohol and had slurred speech and unsteady balance. When asked to perform a series of field sobriety tests, he reportedly refused. Officers said Gutierrez also refused to take a breathalyzer test.

He was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon on a $2,500 bond. Jail records show that Gutierrez was also arrested on December 26, 2022, and charged with drunk driving. In that case he reportedly had a blood alcohol level of at least .15; the legal limit in Texas is .08.