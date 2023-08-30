ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman with multiple drunk driving convictions was arrested after investigators said she was allegedly drunk behind the wheel, again, and caused a crash. Jennifer Avelar, 38, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated, a third-degree felony.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 10:40 p.m. on August 28, officers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Kermit Highway and Golder Avenue. At the scene, officers found a black Nissan Altima and a red Hyundai Santa Fe, both with “heavy” damage.

Investigators said the driver of the Nissan, later identified as Avelar, was traveling southbound on Golder when she ran a red light and crashed into the Hyundai as the driver traveled through the intersection. During the investigation, officers said they found an open box of beer in Avelar’s vehicle.

Avelar was taken to Medical Center hospital for injuries sustained in the crash and officers visited her in the hospital and said they noticed a “faint” odor of alcohol on her breath. She later admitted she’d consumed a beer and a single shot prior to getting behind the wheel. During a series of field sobriety tests, officers said Avelar allegedly displayed four signs of intoxication.

A criminal history check showed that Avelar had previously been convicted of drunk driving twice in 2017 and once in 2019 in El Paso County. She was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Wednesday afternoon. Jail records showed she’s also been charged with Driving With an Invalid License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, and Expired Vehicle Registration. Her bond has been set at $10,000.