MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested last weekend in connection with a June crash that left two children seriously injured. David P. David, 27, has been charged with two counts of Abandoning/Endangering a Child.

According to court documents and a previous news release from the Midland Police Department, around 9:23 p.m. on June 11, officers were called to the scene of a crash involving an ATV and a pickup truck- the crash happened in the 2100 block of Barber Street. Investigators said three people on a Yamaha ATV were heading eastbound in the alley of the 300 block of Elm Avenue when they tried to cross Barber Street and struck a Ford pickup truck that was heading northbound on Barber Street.

All three occupants of the ATV, including David, who was reportedly driving, and two children under the age of 14, were ejected upon impact and were taken to a hospital for treatment. Both children were later airlifted to a Lubbock hospital for continued care for injuries sustained in the crash. David was treated at a Midland hospital and released.

Investigators later learned that the ATV had been reported stolen out of Potter County. The vehicle was towed from the scene for further investigation where detectives learned that the ATV had crashed into the truck with such force that one of the wheels had broken off. They also reportedly discovered that the brakes were not working properly, and the taillights were not working at the time of the crash, according to court documents.

David is accused of allegedly “knowingly” operating a stolen vehicle at an “unsafe speed”. Further, investigators said he was “reckless” in allowing three people to ride on a two-seater vehicle and for allowing the children to ride without a helmet.

David was arrested on a warrant on July 10 and was later released from the Midland County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.