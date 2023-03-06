ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after a motorcycle crash that left one woman seriously injured. Adrian Esparza, 39, has been charged with Intoxication Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury, a third-degree felony.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 5:30 p.m. on March 4, officers were dispatched to the scene of a crash in the area of 52nd Street and Clover Avenue. At the scene, officers found a woman on the ground as bystanders were performing CPR. Witnesses said the victim was riding on the back of a motorcycle when it crashed into another vehicle; both the victim and the driver, later identified as Esparza, were thrown from the bike on impact.

The victim was taken to Medical Center Hospital in critical condition and was later admitted to the Intensive Care Unit with head injuries and several broken bones.

Officers on the scene spoke with Esparza and said he smelled strongly of alcohol and was slurring his words during questioning. Esparza was also taken to MCH to be evaluated. At the hospital, officers again spoke with Esparza who allegedly admitted to drinking four “tall beers” during dinner at Bottom’s Up, just east of the crash site. He consented to a series of field sobriety tests which reportedly showed other signs of intoxication.

Esparza was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $25,000 bond. A mugshot for Esparza was not immediately available.