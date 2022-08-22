MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested Sunday night after investigators said he was drunk behind the wheel and crashed into a home. Adam Dutchover, 26, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

According to court records, on August 21, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the scene of a crash on Wilshire Drive. At the scene, investigators found the driver of a Ford, later identified as Dutchover, trying to help an injured passenger from the car that had reportedly crashed into a home, causing a wall to collapse.

Dutchover’s passenger was taken to the hospital with injuries to her legs. Two victims inside the home, who were sleeping in a bedroom when the car crashed through the wall, complained of head pain and had minor cuts from the crash- the affidavit does not state if those victims required medical treatment.

Investigators said Dutchover smelled strongly of alcohol and had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. In an interview with police, Dutchover reportedly admitted to drinking about six beers before getting in his car to go pick up his girlfriend. Additionally, he admitted to drinking two shots from a whiskey bottle that was found inside the vehicle. A series of field sobriety tests were administered and Dutchover was said to have difficulty with several parts of the test.

Dutchover was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he was later released on a $500 bond.