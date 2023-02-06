ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel when he crashed into a home and injured his passenger. Arnold Benavides, 41, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Accident Involving Injury.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, just after midnight on January 28, officers were called to a home on Rosewood to investigate a crash. At the scene, officers discovered that a white Cadillac had crashed into the northeast side of a home, damaging the wall and front door. Officers also found an injured woman at the scene who said that the driver, identified as Benavides, had crashed after leaving a club on 8th Street. The victim said she’d been riding in the car as a passenger and said Benavides left her behind and ran from the scene following the crash.

Soon, officers found Benavides and escorted him back to the scene. According to investigators, the suspect smelled strongly of alcohol and had slurred speech. When asked, he reportedly admitted that he’d consumed six beers at La Playa after first drinking three beers prior to arriving at the club. Benavides then asked for medical help after complaining of an injured ankle.

He was taken to Medical Center Hospital for care where he refused to provide a blood sample for testing. Following his release from the hospital, Benavides was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined $51,500 bond.