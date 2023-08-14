ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he allegedly caused several crashes on Loop 338 and then left the scene without aiding a seriously injured driver. Danny Michael Mckinzie, 49, has been charged with Accident Involving Damage, Accident Involving Injury, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 7:50 p.m. on August 11, officers were called to the 4100 block of NE Loop 338 after several hit and run crashes occurred in the area. OPD said the series of crashes began in the 5000 block of E University when a man in a white company truck rear-ended the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado and then left the scene by turning onto the Loop.

Investigators said the driver then crashed into a Ford F-250 and a Nissan Sentra and left the scene once more. The driver of the Nissan was knocked unconscious amid the crash and was taken to the hospital for treatment for injuries he sustained.

Witnesses said the driver, later identified as Mckinzie, then sped from the scene and turned onto the 4500 block of E 52nd Street where he eventually crashed again and rolled his vehicle. Mckinzie was taken into custody and his truck was inventoried as part of the impound process; that’s where investigators reportedly found a firearm. According to the report, Mckinzie is a convicted felon and may not legally possess a gun.

Mckinzie remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Monday afternoon on a combined $65,500 bond.