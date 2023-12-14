ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – At the Walmart Supercenter on JBS Parkway, the event hosted interactive exhibits to show the dangers of drunk driving.

This included a drunk driving simulator, an impaired goggle basketball game, and stories from drunk driving survivors and offenders.

In the Midland/Odessa area alone in 2022, TxDOT says there were nearly 700 DUI alcohol related traffic crashes, resulting in 67 deaths and 64 serious injuries.

Specifically during the holidays, there were 67 DUI related crashes last year, resulting in three deaths and five serious injuries.