ODESSA (Oct. 21, 2022) – With Halloween just around the corner, the Odessa College Theater Department is set to bring “Dracula” to the stage at the Globe Theater.

Josh Rapp, drama instructor, said that those who have read Bram Stoker’s novel “Dracula” will be pleased because the OC Theater Department’s adaptation of the play follows the novel, with some variations. And for those theater goers who don’t know “Dracula,” they “will see it play for the first time and really enjoy it.”

The play is set in 1897 in London and Transylvania, but the dialogue is modern English. Rapp added, “This play is a classic that’s been out for a long time … but it is modernized in a way thatmakes it more accessible for the audience.”

Rapp called the Globe Theatre a perfect setting for such a play, saying the venue feels very much like a “haunted mansion”. He added that theatre patrons will be thrilled at the “immersive experience” inside the theater that begins the moment you walk through the door.

The show will open at 7:00 p.m. on October 28 and will run again on the 29th. Then, a special Halloween show will take place at 10:00 p.m. on Halloween for those wanting to celebrate the holiday with a “scary night at the theatre”. The last performances will be at 7 p.m. on November 4 and a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on November 5.

General admission is $15. Faculty and all students are admitted free with a school ID. Everyone must have a ticket, and tickets can be purchased here.