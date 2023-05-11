MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Petroleum Museum will be welcoming geologist, educator, energy expert, and documentary film maker Dr. Scott Tinker on Thursday, May 18th at 7pm.

Dr. Tinker will be discussing the challenges of affordable and reliable energy for the world while protecting the environment.

With the push in Western Europe and the U.S. to address climate issues, and the resultant policy driven energy crisis in the European Union, several important realities are becoming clear. Recognizing these realities sets the framework for a balance dialog about energy, climate, poverty, and other major global issues.

Scott Tinker brings industry, government, academia, and nongovernmental organizations together to address major societal challenges in energy, the environment, and the economy. He is the Director of the Bureau of Economic Geology, the State Geologist of Texas, and a professor holding the Allday Endowed Chair in the Jackson School of Geosciences at The University of Texas at Austin.

With Director Harry Lynch, Dr. Tinker co-produced the award-winning documentary films “Switch” and “Switch On,” which have been screened in over 50 countries. Dr. Tinker founded the nonprofit Switch Energy Alliance, whose educational materials appear from schools to board rooms globally.

Tinker is the host of PBS Energy Switch, an energy and climate talk show appearing on over 200 PBS stations nationwide, and Earth Date, featured weekly on over 450 public radio stations in all 50 states. In his visits to 60 countries, Dr. Tinker has given over 1,000 keynotes and invited lectures.

He has also presented a TEDx talk on The Dual Challenge: Energy and Environment.

Join the Petroleum Museum as Dr. Tinker shares the framework for a balanced dialog about energy, climate, poverty, and other major global issues. Admission is free, but seating is limited. Reservations are strongly recommended. Reservations can be made online or by calling 432-683-4403.

Museum members are invited to a reception with Dr. Tinker at 6:30pm.

More information can be found on the Petroleum Museum website.