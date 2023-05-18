TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ)- Two iconic Texas brands, Blue Bell and Dr Pepper, have joined together to create the ice cream giant’s newest flavor, Dr Pepper Float. The new flavor arrives in stores beginning Thursday.

Dr Pepper Float is described as creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr Pepper flavored sherbet.

“The best ice cream floats are made with Dr Pepper poured over a few scoops of Blue Bell,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell Vice President, Sales and Marketing. “Why not put a spin on this popular treat and create our own version? The flavor of Dr Pepper and texture of the sherbet combine perfectly with the smooth vanilla ice cream. You may find yourself reaching for a soda glass instead of a bowl.”

“Our Texas heritage is so important to us at Dr Pepper, and we are excited to team up with fellow Texas-born brand, Blue Bell, to create this new delicious treat,” shared John Alvarado, Senior Vice President of Dr Pepper Brand Marketing. “We can’t wait to provide our fans with another refreshing way to enjoy Dr Pepper.”

Blue Bell fans and Dr Pepper enthusiasts took to Facebook Thursday morning in celebration of the collaboration.

One user wrote, “I NEED it.”

Said another, “Dreams really do come true. Well done, Blue Bell.”

Dr Pepper Float will be available in the pint and half-gallon sizes through 2024.

