MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Dr. Damon Kennedy was sworn in as Midland College’s new President at the Allison Fine Arts Building on Monday.

“I became a student at Midland College in 1992, and when I went from here to UTPB, I have two degrees, really proud of that, from UTPB and Texas Tech. Came back in 2003 and been here ever since. I served as a history professor at Midland College, a Dean of Social and Behavioral Sciences, Vice President of Instruction, and now the President,” said Dr. Kennedy. “I never set out to be President, so it was an interesting experience for me. I knew how much I cared and appreciated this place, I knew how much I cared and appreciated all the folks here, so it was a roller coaster ride to run from January till the start of summer for their decision to be made, but when the announcement was finally made, it was a combination of emotions. It was a little bit of relief, some real excitement, and it was ‘let’s get going, I’m ready to go.'”