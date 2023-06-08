MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD Superintendent, Stephanie Howard, has been appointed to serve on the Texas Association of School Administrators Legislative Committee, providing MISD a voice at the state level.

Nearly a century old, TASA is a professional organization focused on developing and promoting superintendents and other administrators so they are able to become future-focused leaders, centered on serving public school students.

Members of the Legislative Committee are responsible for assisting in the development of the TASA legislative program, advising the Executive Committee and staff on the direction which the association should take regarding legislative issues, as well as assisting in presenting periodic reports on legislative issues at regional study group meetings.

“I appreciate Dr. Michelle McCord, the superintendent in Frenship ISD and committee chair, for inviting me to serve on this important committee,” Howard said. “Having a voice at the state level and representing West Texas and our region is critical work as we prepare for the 89th Legislative Session. I am honored to have been selected and look forward to working with the committee over the next two years.”

Dr. Howard has a long history of administrative experience in West Texas public schools, including various roles at MISD from 2000 to 2013. Six of those years were as principal at Lee High School, now known as Legacy High School. She later returned to the Tall City in January, serving as Superintendent of MISD.

“As a superintendent, it is essential to be involved at the state level; however, I am selective about the committees I serve on because I always want to ensure that I can be present for the much needed work here in Midland ISD,” Howard said.

As principal, Dr. Howard served nine years as the region board member for the Texas Association for Secondary School Principals.

“Being involved at the state level allows networking and ensures we have a voice related to education in Texas,” Howard said.

Members of the Legislative Committee serve for two years terms.