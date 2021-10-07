Dr. Hakeem Olesuyi visits the Permian Basin

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (Nexstar) – Midland College’s Davidson Distinguished Lecture Series is inviting the public to a free event.

Dr. Hakeem Olesuyi, an astrophysicist, has traveled around the world to spread his knowledge of science.

Now, Dr. Olesuyi is in the Permian Basin speaking at Midland College.

The event, which is free to all, begins at 7 pm on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Tickets are required for admittance.

Dr. Olesuyi stopped by Studio B to discuss the lecture series and to talk about his new book.

