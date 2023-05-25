MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland College Board of Trustees announced that Dr. Damon Kennedy has been selected as the sole finalist for the position of President of Midland College.

Dr. Damon Kennedy, Ph.D., is currently Vice President of Instructional Services at Midland College. He Previously served as Dean of Social and Behavioral Sciences and Business at Midland College.

Dr. Kennedy earned a Doctorate of Philosophy in American History from Texas Tech University and a Master of Arts as well as a Bachelor of Arts in American History from The University of Texas of the Permian Basin.