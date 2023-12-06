ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The University of Texas Permian Basin recently announced that Dr. Rajalingam Dakshinamurthy has been named the new Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs, following his time as the interim Provost for the past seven months.

Dr. Dakshinamurthy came to UTPB as the Associate Vice President of Research and Dean of Graduate Studies in 2020. He also served in multiple administrative roles, including the Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and College of Health Science.

“I am honored to have been selected to serve as the Provost at UT Permian Basin,” said Dr. Dakshinamurthy. “I have an unwavering commitment to lead by example and build strong partnerships that mutually benefit and expand the University’s role in fostering and supporting our students, faculty, and staff and UTPB’s strategic plan and goals.”

As Provost, Dr. Dakshinamurthy will serve as the Chief Academic Officer, which is the second executive in charge. He will lead the five academic colleges, including nearly 70 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificates.

“Dr. Dakshinamurthy has held several leadership positions in his career and at UTPB. I am looking forward to having him serve in the critical role as the Chief Academic Officer on campus. His commitment to our academic excellence at UTPB is inspiring. Our students, faculty, and staff will benefit from his leadership, experience, and passion for student success,” said UTPB President, Dr. Sandra Woodley. “Since arriving at UTPB more than three years ago, Dr. Dakshinamurthy has continued to display a commitment to our academic success and the critical role our faculty and staff play in those objectives—a key attribute that will serve him and the University moving forward in his new position.”

For the past ten years, Dr. Dakshinamurthy has served in various administrative roles, including Vice President for Research, Academic Dean, Graduate Dean, Executive Director of Research and Sponsored Program, Graduate Program Director, and Assistant Department Chair. He has also been recognized several times for excellence in teaching, research, and professional service.

He earned a bachelor’s degree and a dual Master of Science and Philosophy in Chemistry from St. Joseph’s College in India. He earned his Ph.D. in biochemistry and structural biology from the University of Arkansas.

Dr. Dakshinamurthy is a bioanalytical chemist by training, spending his professional career researching protein structure and function, drug discovery, and biological nanomaterials.

As a researcher, he published more than 40 publications in high-impact journals and 350 research presentations related to biomedical sciences. He also secured a patent for synthesizing gold nanoparticles capped with drugs.

As an investigator, he received more than $10 million in external grants. He has served as a faculty member at two different institutions and served on several professional organizations.