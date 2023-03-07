MIDAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Eastbound traffic along Highway 80 from Faudree to the intersection of CR 1310 is at a crawl and backed up for miles because of a crash involving at least three vehicles, including a semi-truck, a sedan, and one vehicle that has not been identified.

A witness at the scene said one vehicle involved in the crash has stalled on the train tracks nearby.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety, along with officers with the Odessa Police Department are investigating the crash and helping with traffic control.

It is unclear what caused the crash or if anyone injuries have been reported. Drivers in the area are asked to seek an alternative route.